The Police in Rivers state have arrested a man for displaying unauthorised footage on a billboard belonging to a private entity.

The man, whose name is not immediately known, is said to have gained unlawful access to the electronic billboard and proceeded to stream pornography on it.

It was gathered that the LED board, situated around Garrison area in Port Harcourt, was swiftly shut off after pedestrians lodged a complaint.

Prior to that, series of drivers and commuters had gathered around the billboard with some feasting their eyes with the obscene material.

The said owner of the billboard space issued a statement vowing to deal with the culprit.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been fished out and arrested by persons believed to be security officials.

In videos which is in circulation, the mid-adult was seen being dragged around as he pleads with the officials.

He is set to face prosecution.