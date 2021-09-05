“It’s good for you to date as many men as you want, chill with many as you want and have sex with as many as you want, but I pray you find Mr Right…”

This is a message from musician Akwaboah as he reminds ladies of the ugly fate that awaits them if they fail to turn from their immoral ways.

According to Akwaboah, the ‘cheating generation’ is backsliding from the gospel due to the immorality that has become the order of the day, a situation he says is disgusting.

He preached that such perpetrators, who think they are enjoying today, are simply eating off their future glories.

Akwaboah, who stated that this is the cause of many fruitless marriages, elaborated that the curses from adultery are being transferred unto the immoral person’s partner and children.

“But when he [Mr Right] comes and he is hustling, working his ass off and he is not making anything to take care of you and probably your kids, remember that you sold your oil your blessings and your glory to some cheap people out there for a small price and the person who takes the fall is your husband, kids and yourself,” he said.

