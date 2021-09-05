A long vehicle truck has crushed three persons on a motorbike to death at Asuboi, a Community along the Accra to Kumasi Highway.



The accident occurred Saturday at about 4:00 am.



The deceased persons, including a final year Junior High School pupil, were returning from a funeral wake-keeping at Ayeh, a nearby community.



Information gathered indicated that the motor rider overtook the truck at the pedestrian walkway but toppled over after crashing into a stone forcing the motorbike to crash in front of the truck which run over and killed all three male victims instantly.



Nana Ohene Kwadwo Kyidomhene of Asuboi told Kasapa News “the victims are all from Anom, a suburb of Asuboi. Two of them are siblings while the other is a cousin of a fetish priest in the community. One of the victims is a JHS final year pupil preparing to write his final exam.”



The bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital



Road crashes killed a total of 342 passengers in the Eastern Region from January to July this year.



Out of the number, 130 persons were killed in 345 crashes which involved motorcycles and motorised tricycles popularly known as Pragia compared to 108 passengers killed in 627 accident cases involving commercial vehicles during same period.



Crashes that involved private cars claimed 50 lives while 54 pedestrians were crushed to death.