Cassandra, who has been identified as a daughter of Prophet Opambour, has stunned social media users with a powerful video.

The video, sighted on Instagram, was to celebrate the birthday of Miss Adarkwa Yiadom who is said to be a medical doctor.

In the video, the celebrant was spotted in a pink dress with her hair to match and a brown jacket over it.

Full of smiles, she posed behind a table with a burger and chips in front of her as she sips a juice from the glass.

Rev Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom and daughter, Cassandra.

ALSO READ:

One thing that has caught the attention of many in the video is Cassandra’s beauty which has earned her endless praise.

