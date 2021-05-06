A viral video of Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, aka Opambour, performing born-again fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa‘s sika gari song has popped up on social media.

The video comes a few days after Nana Agradaa denounced her deities to take up a new role as an evangelist.

Nana Agradaa, at a press conference, revealed that prior to her arrest, she had a prophecy of the calling of God in her life, but she only realised it was time after she spent days in cell.

In the video, the Kumasi-based pastor and the General Overseer of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, performed the song during a church service.

As someone known for hilarious interludes, he got his elated congregation dancing hard as he performs the song.

The lyrics of his song focused on the need for people to focus on God rather than earthly possessions and also denounce stealing, fornication, and all other sins.

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa, who confessed her worship was for fame and property, has announced she will no longer be of service to her deity and ‘Sika Gari’.

Henceforth, she added, she will be known as Evangelist Patricia Asiedua Oduro Koranteng, having fulfilled Christian requirements including baptism.

Watch the video attached below: