Zhang Suzhen has been appointed the International Relations Official – Chinese Territories with the African Paralympic Committee.

Miss Suzhen’s appointment is in recognition of her expertise in International Relations, Project Management (Sports Development and Marketing), lobbying and communication with extensive work experience.

As the International Relations Director, she will be responsible for communicating, coordinating and liaising with membership regional and international bodies on all projects and related administrative matters.

Miss Suzhen will also work with members to enhance governance systems by developing sustainable structures and strategies in accordance with the committee’s strategic plans in collaboration with key partners.