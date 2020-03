Gambian-born Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle has confirmed she is bisexual in an Instagram exchange with some of her followers.

The actress went public with her sexuality during an Instagram interactive session with followers to counter rumours about her.

Princess Shyngle before the interactive session she titled the ‘rumour challenge’ assured she was going to be truthful with all questions asked.

A follower then asked about her sexuality where she revealed she is bisexual.