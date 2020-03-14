A man identified as Yaw Johnson is in the grips of the police for stabbing a 24-year bread seller to death at Nkawkaw in the Eastern region.

According to the police, the deceased, Esther Afrifa was attacked by the assailant around 10:pm on Friday March 13, 2020 at Asona road, a suburb in the area.

The deceased suffered multiple wounds in her abdomen and on her hands.

A statement issued by the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said husband of the deceased, Emmanuel Oppong Yeboah in the company of one George Frimpong reported the incident around 11:pm on the same day.

The statement said, the deceased was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect, Yaw Johnson is said to have bolted after the committing the crime.

He was later apprehended by the police at his hideout at Odumasu, a village near Nkawkaw upon a tipoff.