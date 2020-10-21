Pressure is mounting on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to speak out on the ongoing protests in Nigeria after protesters were reportedly injured and killed by some of their security forces.

Several reports said protestors were killed in Lagos on Tuesday night, and many Ghanaians, including top musicians, broadcasters and entertainers, are pushing for the First Man of Ghana to break his silence on the matter since he is the Chairman of ECOWAS.

According to celebs such as Lydia Forson, D Black and Yvonne Nelson among others, they cannot fathom why President Akufo-Addo will be quick to show empathy to some foreign issues but would turn a blind eye to the massacre happening in Nigeria.

MORE:

Check out some of the tweets below:

Where is the AFRICAN UNION (AU) ? where is ECOWAS?? West african leaders, where are you?? 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 speak for the people of NIGERIA! AFRICA AND THE WORLD IS WATCHING 💔 — 𝓨𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓝𝓮𝓵𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@yvonnenelsongh) October 20, 2020

Mr. President @NAkufoAddo please show some empathy. Please show the Nigerian youth that you care. Please show some authority as the Head of Ecowas. Thank you https://t.co/OH0bIMtlUv — Sandra Ankobiah, Esq (@SandraAnkobiah) October 20, 2020

African leaders, your silence is the loudest response. We have seen and heard you. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) October 20, 2020

African leaders found their voice (very quickly) to wish Trump a speedy recovery.



But they’ve lost it when it comes to #EndSARS



History will not forget… — VOTE #lydiaforson #africansocialstar (@lydiaforson) October 20, 2020

Chairman 🙏🏽 @NAkufoAddo we need your voice heard the loudest and acts to intervene the strongest as President of Ghana and as ECOWAS chair. Thank You #PrayForNigeria — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) October 21, 2020

Ghanaians nd hypocrisy. We wer all here whn our prez did a whole funeral for George Floyd, wid tribute & tins. Our sister country 🇳🇬 is bleeding nd Im askin our prez @NAkufoAddo, who is ECOWAS chairperson 2 step in nd all u cld do is insult me. Make sumbody diss me again #EndSARS — #STREET OUT NOW 💕QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) October 21, 2020

My heart bleeds for Nigeria.

The Police brutalities against innocent civilians must end NOW. If I may ask, why the deafening silence of our ECOWAS President @NAkufoAddo? #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW pic.twitter.com/iNa6YxjlYS — Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi2017) October 21, 2020

No one is asking the President of Ghana to speak. They are asking the CHAIRMAN of ECOWAS to speak, his headquarters, ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja is under attack. Voices matter in situations such as these.

WE AT MZ TECHNICAL ENT ARE WITH YOU NIGERIANS pic.twitter.com/VOqCFXPEZ5 — Mz Technical Ent.🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@ent_mz) October 21, 2020

Mr President @NAkufoAddo, you are the chairman of ECOWAS which I believe Nigeria is part, you haven't said anything on what's happening in Nigeria #EndSARS — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) October 20, 2020

Who are the Ecowas leaders again? Do they see what's happening? Or they are asleep? And the AU?



A disgrace.



If a pin drops in America, they are first to tweet and commiserate. Disgraceful leaders. #EndSARS — Gary #StopTheStigma (@garyalsmith) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, others such as rapper Medikal were of the opinion that President Akufo-Addo shouldn’t be blamed for not speaking up on the recent turnout in Nigeria.

According to him, and some few others, President Akufo-Addo cannot be lambasted for what is happening as ECOWAS chair because he could be solving the problem behind closed doors.