President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally added his voice to the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Nigeria, which resulted in many deaths and injury on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Lekki toll plaza.

As the ECOWAS chairman, many across the continent pressured him to condemn the unfortunate happenings where some military men reportedly opened fire on citizens who were embarking on a peaceful protest against police brutality, corruption and kidnapping among others.

In a tweet, Ghana’s president made it clear that he had spoken with President Muhammadu Buhari and the use of dialogue in resolving the impasse had already begun.

He urged both the citizens of Nigeria and Nigeria’s security forces to calm down and never resort to violence since it can never be the solution.

I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm, and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria.

I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.

Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution.

To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery, he said.

