Gladys Agyekumwaa, cousin to Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, has dismissed allegations made by former Environment Minister Prof Frimpong-Boateng that illegal miners destroyed parts of the President’s garden at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

During a visit by JoyNews’ Presidential Affairs correspondent Elton Brobbey to the President’s house at Kyebi, Auntie Gladys denied the allegations, stating that she has lived in the house for the past 32 years and has never seen any mining activity taking place there.

She emphasized that Nana Akufo-Addo was raised with Christian values and would never be involved in illegal mining activities.

Auntie Gladys also highlighted the President’s commitment to environmental conservation, stating that he would not permit any activity that would harm the trees on the property.

The allegations made by Prof Frimpong-Boateng are therefore inaccurate, she concluded.

“It is never true; I have lived here for the past 32 years. I have never even planted cocoyam in this house not to talk of galamsey activity. I know Nana since infancy and will never so such a thing. He was raised outside and was raised in Christ life.

“Nana Akufo-Addo is not someone to joke with. Because of how he was brought up, his lifestyle has always been one that can be emulated. It is not possible that machines were brought to this house in search of gold and so the reports are inaccurate. We have so many trees here for so many years because Nana won’t even be happy to see his trees going down and so why would we mine gold here” she quizzed.

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng in a report alleged that galamsey activities close to the President’s Kyebi residence affected parts of his garden which had to be quickly put back in shape by the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

