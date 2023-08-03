The Presbyterian Boys Secondary School Chess team will represent Ghana at the first-ever World Schools Championships which will take place in Kazakhstan from August 3-8, 2023.

The Championship organisers are the International Chess Federation and the competition is reserved for only school children who love chess and do not belong to chess clubs.

In total, 400 participants from more than 50 countries are expected to partake in the event.

The four Presec players are; Emmanuel Frimpong, Boye Ivan Nii Lartey, Amoani Antwi Charles and Malm Jones Nii Kojo.

The leader of the delegation is the president of the Ghana Chess Association, Philip Ameku, who also happens to be an Old Presecan.