Sensational afrobeat singer, Yemi Alade, is celebrating 11 years in the Nigerian music industry with a major throwback photo.

The singer, who began doing professional music in 2005, now has about five studio albums to her name.

Taking to her page, the ‘Johnny’ crooner shared a beautiful throwback photo of herself to celebrate her 13 million followers milestone on Instagram.

She wrote in her photo caption: It’s been 11 years on the grind with my #13MILLION STRONG IG FAMILY.

She described herself as a mafia and lioness for surviving in the industry despite its ups and downs.

The photo captured her donning a shiny gold dress with puff sleeves, short hair and dangling earrings to match.