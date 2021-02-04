The police say preliminary investigations have revealed that the accident which happened at Sarekyekura, on the Buipe-Tamale highway, Wednesday, was caused by sleep-driving.

Public Relations Officer of the Savannah Regional Police said the scene of the accident showed that one of the drivers fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into the other vehicle.

“The place is a straight road, not a hill, not a curve and there was no overtaking so it is just a matter of somebody sleeping and the person veering off his lane and collided into the oncoming one,” ASP Owusu Adjekum said.

He stated that with the damage caused, there was no opportunity for the two drivers of the vehicles to survive.

He said their investigations showed there were about 45 people in each one of the buses.

Meanwhile, 18 people have been confirmed dead after the collision. Those who died included 12 males and four females and a child.

About 45 people are said to be in critical condition after they sustained varying degrees of injuries.

ASP Adjekum said the victims are at the Buipe Polyclinic and Holistic Medicare Hospital receiving treatment.

He revealed that there is a team stationed at the hospital monitoring the progress of the victims.