Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has shared his covid-19 test results online.

The results, though negative, got fans and followers talking.

The test, which was conducted at the LEDing Medical Laboratory, had the name of one Owusu Joshua, born on June 30, 1995, details which have raised many questions.

Explaining the reason for a different name, Shatta Wale indicated he did not use his real name because he feared that the controversial name will bring out positive results.

Shatta Wale’s test results.

To clear the doubts of his followers, he attached the lab video and urged all to also go for the test.

GUYS PLEASE KINDLY GET TESTED TO KNOW YOUR STAND BECAUSE COVID IS INDEED REAL. AM SURE IF I HAD USED MY REAL NAME, THE RESULTS WOULD HAVE COME OUT POSITIVE 😂. CONTROVERSIAL NAME ‘MR CHARLES NII ARMAH MENSAH’😂. SWIPE RIGHT

