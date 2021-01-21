Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has acquired a new Range Rover.

The Shatta Movement leader was in a joyous mood in a video.

He was heard chanting at the background “Obrumakoma” while flaunting the yellow coloured Range Rover.

READ ALSO:

“New Life in a Range,” was the first text written in the video.

“GOG Range Rover,” he added another caption with fire, dollar and champagne emojis which signified celebration.

He likened the yellow vehicle to Ashanti Goldfields and claimed to be a grandchild of Otumfuor.

Watch the video below:

Preview in new tab