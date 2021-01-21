Asante Kotoko interim coach, Johnson Smith, has hailed his side’s tactical discipline following their victory against Ebusua Dwarfs.

The Porcupine Warriors continued their form under the former Karela United gaffer in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Defender Christopher Nettey’s late diving header was enough for the Reds when they tamed the home side at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

According to coach Smith, the victory was thanks to the players who adhered to his tactical instructions.

“We were tactically disciplined and that is why we won and kept a clean sheet too,” Coach Smith told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We were looking for the win and we have it.

“The most important thing is the victory and we managed to prevent them from scoring,” he added.

Kotoko have now climbed the Ghana Premier League and table are 4th on the standings after nine games.

Coach Smith was named as the interim boss following the sacking of Maxwell Konadu.