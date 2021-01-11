Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, says the country’s Parliament is filled with ‘supermen’, ‘batmen’, and ‘spidermen’.

In his most recent live stream, the singer said he was surprised to see Members of Parliament run and attack each other on Thursday while electing a new Speaker.

Shatta Wale said the actions of the parliamentarians were comparable to that of “rugby players” or “American football players” and not that of honourables’ as they are called.

READ ALSO:

The singer, in doing the stream, wore the helmet American footballers wear to protect the ir heads, saying he was selling same to the parliamentarians since their work had become a violent one that requires protection.

He added that the MPs’ actions proved his point that the fuss over his fight with Stonebwoy at the 2019 VGMA was unnecessary.