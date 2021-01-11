Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, says he is interested in running for Nigerian presidency in 2023.

In an Instagram post to celebrate his 39th birthday, the former state governor contender wrote that he wants to bring “real” peace, unity and progress to his country.

He explained that it was time the youth were given the chance to fix Nigeria.

Mr Edochie asked God for his help to achieve his goal.

“Happy 39th birthday to me. Last year l asked for wisdom, you gave it to me Lord. This year I ask for your grace oh Lord as I prepare to run for President of Nigeria in 2023.

“To bring real Peace, Unity & Progress. The youth deserve a chance to fix our Nation. So help us God. Amen!” He wrote.

Mr Edochie is not new to the political world. In 2017, he filed to contest for the position of governor in his hometown Anambra State.

Although he did not win he was appointed as Senior Special Assistant on Creative and Entertainment Media to Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano.