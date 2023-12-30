Ghana’s political landscape was characterized by several events and issues in 2023.

There was a lot of drama in Parliament coupled with tension between various political parties particularly the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

As part of preparations for the 2024 election, both parties elected their flagbearers and parliamentary candidates.

To help Ghanaians relive some of the major events, your most comprehensive online portal, Adomonline.com has compiled some political stories that made headlines in the year.

Alan and Akoto resign as Trade and Agric Ministers

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen on January 7, 2023, resigned as Trade Minister from President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government to nurse his political ambition as a flagbearer for the NPP.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto followed on January 10, 2023, over the same reason.

Despite the mixed reactions that greeted the action, President Akufo-Addo however accepted the resignation.

Minority leadership reshuffle

The NDC reshuffled its leadership in Parliament by appointing Ajumako-Enyam-Essiam legislator, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader to succeed Haruna Iddrisu.

In the shake-up, MP for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi, and the MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, lost their positions as Deputy Minority leader and Minority Chief Whip respectively.

They were replaced by MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Kofi Buah and MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza as Deputy Minority leader and Minority Chief Whip.

Meanwhile, Banda MP, Ahmed Ibrahim, and Ada MP, Comfort Duyoe Cudjoe Ghansah, will maintain their positions as first and Deputy Whips respectively.

Chairman for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, explained that the change forms part of the reorganization process to help the party capture political power during the 2024 elections.

Despite the calls for the decision to be rescinded amidst expression of disappointments, General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey said the changes were irreversible as consultations were done.

Death of Kumawu MP, Philip Basoah

The year did not start on a good note for the NPP as its Kumawu MP, Philip Basoah, tragically passed on while the party was still recovering from the news of the resignation of Alan and Dr Akoto Afriyie.

Mr Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he has been on admission for a serious ailment.

He was 54 years.

The seat in parliament was subsequently declared vacant, causing the Electoral Commission (EC) to hold by-elections in the area on May 23.

Al-Jazeera Gold mafia documentary

On April 16, an investigation into Southern Africa’s biggest gold and money laundering operations sent shock down the spine of the world, particularly Ghana.

This was because President Akufo-Addo was implicated.

The four-part investigation by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit (I-Unit) revealed a series of gold smuggling gangs in Southern Africa that helped suspected criminals launder hundreds of millions of dollars, getting rich themselves while plundering their nations.

The Gold Mafia investigation showed why the precious metal is so valuable as a way to turn dirty cash into sparkling clean, seemingly legitimate money for those with large amounts of unaccounted wealth.

They do so by using a complex web of companies, counterfeit identities and fake documents.

From the 11th minute of the 1 hour:13 minutes investigative documentary, Alistair Mathias, a gold trader said to be a designer of money laundering schemes for African leaders is introduced in the documentary.

He boasted and alleged he had a relationship with many African leaders and mentioned the President of Ghana as well.

“Ghana’s president is a good friend of mine. In fact, he was my lawyer. Cyril Ramaphosa here; I know him. I know his kids,” Mathias bragged at the meeting with the undercover reporters posing as Chinese businessmen.

President Akufo-Addo ‘does not know this Mathias or Guldrest’ – Lawyer

Meanwhile, Kow Essuman, counsel for President Akufo-Addo, who debunked the allegations argued the latter has not been in private practice since 2000 for him to have acted as a lawyer for Alistair Mathias.

Appointment of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Also in April 2023, Akufo-Addo appointed her Ladyship Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo as the Chief Justice of Ghana.

She succeeded Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah who retired on May 24, 2023.

She was sworn into office as the 15th Chief Justice and the third woman to occupy the fourth highest position on 12 June 2023.

Her appointment was widely celebrated with goodwill messages.

Six months down the line, Justice Torkornoo, has continued to earn the admiration oof many with her leadership style.

NDC elects flagbearer and parliamentary candidates

On May 13, 2023, the NDC elected its parliamentary candidates and presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

The much-anticipated contest started with four aspirants including former President John Mahama, former Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Kwabena Duffour former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Mayor, Kojo Bonsu and Businessman, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah.

However, Mr Kobeah withdrew from the race to throw his support behind Mr Mahama who was the ore runners.

A few hours before the election, Dr Duffour also withdrew his candidacy following an interlocutory injunction against the process on May 9.

Dr. Duffuor among other things cited that the party’s voter register was characterized by some discrepancies.

The election however went on as scheduled with Mr Mahama and Mr Bonsu in the race.

At the end of polls, the former president secured a landslide victory as he swept 297,603 (98.9%) of the total valid votes.

His contender Kojo Bonsu managed to poll 3,181 (1.1%) votes.

Several surprises also emerged in the parliamentary primaries as a lot of bigwigs lost their seats to few faces.

Former Minister for Power and Member of Parliament for Pru East, Kwabena Donkor had 371 votes and lost to Lord Kwaku Boam who polled 474.

Three-time MP for the Sagnerigu constituency, ABA Fuseini also lost to Attah Issah who polled 801 votes.

Others included Chiana-Paga MP; Thomas Dalu, Navrongo Central MP; Samson Tangombu Chiragia, Bongo MP; Edward Bawa, Alex Adomako’ Sekyere Afram Plains, Wisdom Gidisu; Krachie East, Abeiku Crentsil; Ekumfi and Albert Akuka Alalzuuga – Garu.

The rest are; Della Sowah – Kpando, Augustine Tawia; Bia West, Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay; Afadjato South, Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah; Amenfi Central. Christian Otuteye; Sege, Kobena Woyome; South Tongu. Sophia Ackuaku – Current MP for Domeabra-Obom but switched to Ayawaso Central and Kwadwo Nyanpon Aboagye; Biakoye.

Ghana receives first tranche of $3 Billion IMF Credit Facility

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) after months of engagements on May 19 received the initial instalment of $600 million from the $3 billion International Monetary Fund Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

The money, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta assured would be used for balance of payment and budget support, as well as to stabilize the foreign exchange rate and potentially reduce inflation.

Ghana anticipated the disbursement of the second tranche in June but th an IMF Mission is scheduled to visit Ghana to assess the country’s program considerations.

Another evaluation was expected towards the end of 2023, likely in December, prior to the final disbursement.

Kumawu by-election

On May 23, the Electoral Commission (EC) held a by-election in Kumawu to fill thr vacant seat in parliament.

After weeks of intensive campaign, the NPP candidate; Ernest Yaw Anim emerged victorious in the polls.

Mr. Anim polled 15,264 votes to beat the NDC candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa, and two Independent Candidates, both of whom are called Kwaku Duah.

Mr Amankwaa garnered 3,723 votes while Kwaku Duah had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah managing a paltry 62 votes.

Despite rife allegations of vote buying, the election generally was smooth and peaceful.

Assin North by-election

June 27 also brought about another by-election in the Assin North constituency when the seat became vacant.

The Supreme Court ordered Parliament to expunge Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records in a ruling on May 17.

The Apex Court ruled that Mr. Quayson was not qualified to contest the 2020 parliamentary election in the Assin North Constituency at the time he filed his nomination forms on October 9, 2020.

It found that Mr. Quayson had not shown evidence of renouncing his Canadian citizenship and that the Electoral Commission had permitted him to contest the election without this evidence.

His election in 2020 where he secured 17,498 votes, was therefore declared unconstitutional.

The NDC fielded the former MP in the by-election in what the party said was to correct an injustice.

The by-election campaign attracted several bigwigs from both the NPP and NDC to Assin North.

President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as John Mahama and other stalwarts were in the constituency to actively campaign for their candidates.

Speaking at the NPP’s final rally ahead of the by-election Akufo-Addo urged voters to endorse his party’s candidate, Charles Opoku.

The President insisted that Mr Quayson cannot deliver on the duties expected of him as a Member of Parliament (MP).

According to Akufo-Addo, Mr Quayson could end up in jail due to the criminal trial he is facing, leaving the Constituency without an MP.

However, Mr. Quayson who was confident of winning emphasized that his good work for the people of Assin North will propel him ahead of his competitors.

The constituents indeed honoured him with their votes.

Mr. Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the total votes cast to beat Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Charles Opoku polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent of the total votes cast in the hotly contested by-election while the LPG’s Bernice Enyonam Sefenu polled a paltry 87 votes (0.29%).

Speaker of Parliament swears in Gyakye Quayson as Assin North MP

On July 4, 2023, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin officially sworn in Mr Quayson as Assin North Member of Parliament(MPs) after he reclaimed his seat in the by-election.

In a show of support, former President, John Dramani Mahama, and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stormed Parliament.

The Minority MPs were dressed in white attire, symbolizing the significance of the event.

US$1m, €300,000, millions of cedis stolen from Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah’s house

On July 21, news broke about two house helps of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour before an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing monies and items running into millions of Ghana Cedis.

The said monies were allegedly stolen from the couple’s room in their house at Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, in the Greater Accra region.

An 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.

Patience and Sarah, are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis.

Within the same period, Patience and Sarah allegedly stole personal effects of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, which included assorted clothes, valued at GH¢95,000, handbags and perfumes.

The rest are jewellery valued at US$95,000 from Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Some Ghanaians have expressed shock at how the government appointee had such huge sums of money in her house and the source of the money.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was petitioned to investigate the case of suspected corrupted and corruption related activities against the former Minister.

A search conducted at her residence by officers of the OSP led to the retrieval of an additional $590,000 and GH¢2.73 million from the house at Abelemkpe in Accra.

The OSP subsequently sough the collaboration of the FBI in the United States in probing the matter which is still in court.

Former Fisheries Minister, Sherry Ayittey passes on

Former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Sherry Ayittey, died on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

She was 75 years.

Prior to her death, Madam Ayittey was the First Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress.

NDC demands resignation of BoG Governor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on August 9 called for the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, over alleged mismanagement of the central bank.

They threatened to occupy the central bank if the governor and his team refused to vacate their positions after a 21-day ultimatum.

The call was on the back of the Annual Report and Financial Statement which revealed that the BoG had recorded a loss of GH¢60.8 billion, which is equivalent to $6 billion and recorded a negative equity of over GH¢55.1 billion.

NPP Super Delegates Conference

In the search for a presidential candidate and President Akufo-Addo’s successor who can help the NPP break the eight as they have envisioned over the past two years, 10 people declared their intention.

The Super Delegates conference on Saturday, August 26 therefore brought together 900 delegates to elect five people who will contest the presidential primary per the NPP’s constitution.

The aspirants included Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Konadu Apraku, Addai Nimoh and former Ministers Boakye Agyarko, Dr Akoto Owusu Afriyie and Joe Ghartey.

At the end of the polls, Dr Bawumia won with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

Mr Agyapong came in second with 132 votes (14.30%), while Mr Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes (10.29%).

Mr Agyarko and Mr Addai-Nimoh came fifth with total votes of nine each.

With a run-off in sight, Mr Boakye, however withdrew from the race, giving room for the five aspirants to contest the presidential primary on November 4.

Akufo-Addo has packed the courts with NPP-inclined judge – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama accused President Akufo-Addo and his government of piling the Judiciary with judges sympathetic to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Mahama insisted Akufo-Addo has deliberately and consciously appointed their cronies to the second arm of government.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, September 2, he said the party has done this to help them avoid accountability when they are out of office.

He cited there are about 80 of such judges in the system, and expressed worry the number may cross 100.

The 2024 NDC flagbearer thus advised the party members to take up careers on the bench to balance the numbers.

He said that is the only way this anomaly can be corrected.

This however attracted a lot of backlash, particularly from the NPP, who described the comment as dangerous to democracy.

Alan withdraws from NPP Presidential race

On the back of the fallout from the Super Delegates Conference, former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen on September 5 withdrew from the NPP presidential race.

Mr. Kyerematen who placed third said he opted out of the race following the intimidation of agents.

He also said the race seems to be deliberately skewed to favour one of the candidates.

This left four persons in the race, which was set for November 4.

They were; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Concept of NPP and NDC Supreme Court judges is dangerous – Akufo-Addo hits back at Mahama

President Akufo-Addo on Monday, September 11 took on former President John Mahama over his comments that he has packed the Judiciary with NPP-aligned judges.

The President said the comment by Mr Mahama is very dangerous to the progress of the country and thus should not be made by someone of his stature.

Addressing the Ghana Bar Conference GBA) at the University of Cape Coast Akufo-Addo said this is the most brazen attack the Judiciary has faced in Ghana’s history.

He thus urged the public to vote out the former president in 2024 for such “reckless” comments that he says sought to jeopardise the Judiciary.

The GBA subsequently condemned Akufo-Addo for using its conference platform to campaign against Mr Mahama.

Alan resigned from NPP to contest presidency as an Independent Candidate

After he bowed out of the NPP primaries, the former trade minister resigned from the party and also decided to contest the 2024 election as in independent candidate.

Mr Kyerematen’s decision sent shockwaves through the political landscape, as he has been a steadfast member of the NPP for many years.

As a seasoned politician, he is widely recognized for his contributions to the NPP and his roles in various government positions.

However, at a press conference held in Accra on Monday, September 25, Mr Kyerematen noted that “it is abundantly clear to me, that my services and contributions to the Party are not appreciated, and that my continuous stay in the Party will create further tension and division, which is an exact replay of circumstances that led to my decision to resign from the Party in 2008.

His candidacy under his political entity, Movement for Change to many presents a unique challenge to the established political order in Ghana, with the potential to reshape the political landscape.

His action was widely criticized as it was the second time Mr. Kyerematen had quit the NPP.

Feeling bitter about the loss in the 2007 presidential primary and what he described subsequently as being sidelined, Alan, in 2008 resigned from the NPP in a similar move but was politically coerced and later rejoined the party.

#OccupyJulorBiHouse Protest

From Thursday 21st to Saturday 23rd September 2023, there was a picketing within the vicinity of the Jubilee House.

This was after weeks of legal battle and an injunction by the police to stop the march led by pressure group, Democracy Hub.

The protest coincided with Nkrumah Memorial Day and aimed to call on “the President and members of the Economic Management Team to #FixTheCountry in light of the level of economic mismanagement and theft that has engulfed our government from the highest levels.”

Several Ghanaian celebrities, including Efia Odo, Kelvyn Boy, and comedian Warris, joined the protestors at 37 Lorry Park to march to the Jubilee House.

The first day of the protest was disrupted after the police arrested 49 of the organisers at 37 Lorry Park for unlawful assembly.

The protesters were released late Thursday evening after extensive negotiations with the Police by their lawyers.

Ghanaians take #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration to UK, Germany

After a three-day protest organised by the #OccupyJulorbiHouse movement in Ghana, the demonstration was extended to London and Berlin.

In London, a group of protesters gathered outside the Ghana High Commission, making their voices heard in solidarity with the ongoing movement back home.

The act was also replicated in Berlin to mount pressure on the government to address the hardships faced by Ghanaians.

Kan-Dapaah sues Barker-Vormawor over attempted bribery allegation

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah on September 26 sued Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the leaders of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest over an attempted bribery allegation.

The #FixTheCountry convener in a media interaction on the sidelines of the protest alleged the Minister offered him $1 million in an attempt to get him to stop his activism in a meeting.

Though the Ministry debunked the allegation, Mr Barker-Vormawor in interview with Joy News said he was ready to release an audio he recorded from the meeting.

Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor passes on

The nation was thrown into mourning on Sunday October 1, following the death of former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

She was 87 years old.

Mrs Kufuor held the position of Ghana’s First Lady from January 7, 2001, to January 6, 2009.

The news of her passing deeply touched the hearts of many Ghanaians, prompting an outpouring of grief and remembrance on social media.

Countless individuals also visited his widow, former President John Kufuor and the family to pay their respects and commiserate with them, reflecting on her contributions to the nation and offering solace to her grieving family.

E.T. Mensah passes away

Veteran politician and former Ningo Prampram member of parliament, Enoch Teye Mensah (ET) has died on October 1 at the age of 77.

He died in South Africa where he was receiving health care.

The late NDC member served in various capacities such as Minister for Education, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mayor of Accra and representative of the Council of State for the Greater Accra Region.

He was elected as a member of Parliament of the second parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana during the 1996 General Election.

He retained his seat as Ningo Prampram MP until 2016 when he lost the NDC’s parliamentary primary to Samuel Nartey George.

Appointment of judges must be based on merit, not on cronyism, ethnicity – Atuguba

Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, William Atuguba in October reacted to Mr Mahama’s displeasure on the appointment of judges.

Justice Atuguba emphasized the need for appointments to the judiciary and other governance institutions to be based on merit rather than factors such as protocol, cronyism, ethnicity, or improper considerations.

Speaking at a public lecture themed “Protecting our democracy: the role of the Judiciary”, Justice Atuguba highlighted the importance of these institutions, particularly the Judiciary, being shielded from political pressures.

He further stressed the necessity of conducting a realistic audit and restructuring of not only the Judiciary but all governmental institutions.

Prominent lawyer, Akoto Ampaw passes on

Prominent lawyer, Akoto Ampaw who represented President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 election petition passed on to eternity.

He died in the early hours of Friday, October 20, at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).

The late Lawyer Akoto Ampaw is one of the people who criticised the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

He insisted at the time that, the bill seeks to needlessly criminalise sympathy and support for the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.

Mr Akoto Ampaw further alluded to the fact that the bill also places an unhealthy gag on citizens who may want to engage in discussions on LGBTQ; a situation which he believes undermines the spirit of the 1992 Constitution.

Popularly known as ‘Che Che’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Ampaw was part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Electoral Petition of 2013.

His remarkable legal career was further underscored by his involvement in the New Patriotic Party’s legal team during the Electoral Petition of 2020.

#OccupBoG demo

Scores of Ghanaians on October 3 gathered at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle for #OccupyBoGdemo organized by the leadership of the NDC and the Minority caucus of Parliament.

Some civil society groups like Arise Ghana joined to seek the removal of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison and his two deputies.

Notable MPs like Madina Member of Parliament (MP), Francis-Xavier Sosu, former Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Wa Central MP, Rashid Pelpuo and former MP for Lawra Nandom constituency, Bede Ziedeng were spotted among the protesters.

Participants were predominantly dressed in black and red attire, with many sporting red caps on their heads.

Throughout the demonstration, they were heard chanting patriotic songs, expressing their collective voice for change and accountability.

As part of the demo, the Minority had demanded that Dr Addison receives a petition from them himself.

The NDC MPs said they want the embattled Governor to feel their disappointment and anger for his incompetence and mismanagement of the central bank.

On the back of this, they refused to present their petition to the Director of Security at the Bank of Ghana.

Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng was delegated to receive the petition on behalf of Dr Addison who was absent but he was turned away.

The Minority Leader described the decision as disrespectful and vowed to return later when the governor is available to receive the petition in person.

Bawumia wins NPP flag bearer race

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on November 4 won the NPP presidential primary, setting him up for a showdown with former president and NDC flagbearer John Mahama in the 2024 general election.

He defeated three other candidates, including Kennedy Agyapong, the outspoken Assin Central MP, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister for Agriculture and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Dr Bawumia polled 118210 votes representing 61.47% while his closest contender Mr Agyapong polled 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto who placed a distant third polled 1,459 votes representing 0.76% while Addai-Nimoh garnered 731 representing 0.41%.

A total of 192 446 delegates voted in Saturday’s presidential primary. The total valid votes were 193, 346 with 900 votes rejected. Turn out was 94.63%.

Bawumia was predicted from the start to win the presidential primary but he, however, failed to meet the target of 80% set by members of his campaign team.

Several MPs and Ministers threw their support behind Dr Bawumia who is a popular figure within the NPP.

Dr Bawumia makes history by becoming the first non-Akan to lead the NPP into a general election after being the running mate to President Akufo-Addo since 2008.

The outcome of the 2024 election will likely depend on several factors, including the state of the economy, the candidates’ campaigns, and the turnout of voters.

NPP sacks Yaw Buaben, Hopeson Adorye and 2 others

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on November 20 expelled four members for declaring support for independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen.

The four were former Member of Parliament for Adentan and Madina; Yaw Buaben Asamoa and Boniface Abuabakr Saddique, former General Secretary Nana Ohene Ntow and outspken NPP member, Hopeson Adorye.

Late Courage Quashigah’s wife passes on

Wife of late Major Courage E. K Quashigah (Rtd), a former Minister in the erstwhile Kufuor administration has passed on.

Gertrude Quashigah died on Sunday November 12, 2023.

Until her demise, Mrs Quashigah was the National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme.

John Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal

The NDC flagbearer’s 24-hour economy proposal was also a topical issue in 2023.

Mahama argued that this initiative holds the key to addressing the critical issue of Ghanaian youth undertaking perilous journeys across the Sahara and the Mediterranean in search of better opportunities in Europe.

He emphasized the urgency of tackling the lack of employment opportunities for the dynamic youth in Ghana.

Highlighting the growing frustration among the youth due to the scarcity of jobs, Mahama underscored that they are losing confidence in the country’s future.

In a speech at the ninth Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail, he outlined the vision for the policy, stressing the need for a comprehensive plan to address Ghana’s economic challenges.

But NPP flagbearer, Dr Bawumia shot down the policy, calling it ill-conceived and lacking innovation.

Dr Bawumia asserted that Mahama’s economic strategies have consistently fallen short and that true economic transformation requires more creative thinking.

However, the criticisms have sustained the discussion around the 24-hour economy which many political scientists and economist have described as timely and an idea voters will buy into.

Others have acknowledged that some services are operating 24-hours but it is not a deliberate policy.

2024 budget approval: Minority shouts ‘away away’ as Majority walks out

The Majority side on November 29 staged a walk out from Parliament during deliberations to approve the 2024 budget.

After the debate ended, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, announced that the policy document was to be approved or rejected through a voice vote.

The Speaker subsequently declared that, the 2024 budget had been approved by a majority voice vote.

But the Minority MPs challenged the ruling and called for a head count.

The Majority MPs, who were not pleased with the Minority’s resistance decided to leave the Chamber upon a declaration from the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markins.

Some Majority MPs were however hesitant and engaged in conversations in the Chamber while others were seated, causing the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to move around to rally them out.

There were chants of ‘away’ and loud screams from the Minority MPs.

After criticisms and disagreements on the budget statement presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on November 15, it was approved on December 7.

NPP parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies

The NPP on Saturday December 2 went to the polls to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election in constituencies where the party has no members of parliament (MP), also referred to as orphan constituencies.

The elections took place in 111 constituencies across the 16 regions with a total of 321 aspirants vying for the single slot in the constituencies where the elections were held.

The delegates for the elections were polling station and constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, the Council of Elders, Council of Patrons, among others.

There were a lot of surprises as people deemed underdogs in the race beat government appointees in their respective constituencies.

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority and former Ledzokuku MP, reclaimed his seat with 902 votes, triumphing over competitors Clifford Martey, Ibrahim Adjei (a presidential staffer), and Collins Nii Ashitey Ollenu, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general elections.

Ablekuma Central: Jefferson Sackey, Deputy Director of Communication at the Office of the President, emerged victorious in the Ablekuma Central Constituency with 539 votes, surpassing Collins Amoah (businessman), Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey (former MP), and Samuel Brako-Amoafo (businessman).

Jaman South Seat Constituency: Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, former Commissioner of the Customs Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority, secured victory as the parliamentary candidate for the Jaman South Constituency with 289 votes, defeating former MP Yaw Afful and other contestants.

Okaikwei North: Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, emerged victorious in the Okaikwei North with 341 votes after she switched from her traditional constituency, Akuapem North, overcoming competitors Alberta Afia Akoto and former MP Fuseini Issa.

Bawumia asks for more time to choose running mate

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on December 6, requested an extension of time for the selection of his running mate for the 2024 election.

This was at a crunch meeting held at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Per the NPP’s constitution, a running mate is to be selected 12 months before a major election if the President is not the candidate.

Twelve months hence was December 6, a day to Ghana’s next general elections unless the National Council suspended the party constitutional provision and directs otherwise.

Dr Bawumia’s call for extension was to make way for further consultations on the choice of running mate which the National Executive Council (NEC), agreed to.

Meanwhile, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Energy Minister), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (Education Minister), and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Majority Leader), have been rumoured as frontrunners.

Others like John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu in Ashanti, and Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, are making the rounds as well.

There has been even the mention of Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

CPP’s NEC passes vote of no confidence in national leadership

The Convention People’s Party’s (CPP) National Executive Council (NEC), on December 6 unanimously expressed a vote of no confidence in all its national executives during a convened meeting in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The party, representing members from across the nation, overwhelmingly voiced dissatisfaction with the performance of the current leadership, resulting in a directive for the resignation or removal of all national executives from their respective positions.

Tensions were high during the meeting, with some party members specifically petitioning for the removal of the national chairperson due to perceived disagreements within the leadership.

Confirming the decision, the immediate past General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah, announced her resignation and expressed her intention to reveal her future political path in due course.

Meanwhile, the NEC has established a 13-member interim body composed of regional chairpersons, a council of elders member, regional secretaries, regional organisers, and representatives of women and youth.

This interim body is tasked with overseeing the party’s affairs until a new leadership structure is established.

Akufo-Addo’s position on Witchcraft, Armed Forces bills tragically wrong – Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin was up in arms with President Akufo-Addo over his decision not to assent to the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill and Ghana Armed Forces Amendment Bill.

In a fiery address to Parliament, Mr Bagbin accused the President of being “tragically wrong” and “ill-informed” in his rationale for rejecting the bills.

President Akufo-Addo, in a letter, cited financial implications on the state’s consolidated fund and potential breaches of Article 108 of the Constitution as reasons for his refusal.

He specifically identified the Ghana Armed Forces Amendment Bill, sponsored by MP Francis Xavier Sosu, as having financial burdens associated with replacing the death penalty with life imprisonment.

He indicated that in consultations with the Attorney General, he was advised that the Ghana Armed Forces Amendment Bill 2023 which was a private member’s bill sponsored by the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu seeking to replace the death penalty with a life sentence had financial implications on the consolidated fund of the state due to the associated cost of incarceration.

However, Mr. Bagbin vehemently dismissed these concerns. He asserted that the President was misguided in his assessment of the bills’ financial implications.

NPP’s Amma Busia passes on

A stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Amma Busia succumbed to a brief illness and passed on December 12.

The NPP Council of Elders member was 87.

Madam Amma Busia was also sister of late Ghana’s Prime Minister in the Second Republic, Kofi Abrefa Busia.