The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has resigned.

He tendered his resignation to President Akufo-Addo a while ago.

This comes four days after Trade Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, resigned from the government.

JoyNews Presidential Affairs correspondent, Elton Brobbey, in an interview on NewsNight on Joy FM, Tuesday said the Minister had a meeting with President where he submitted the letter.

Our correspondent said the President accepted Dr Akoto’s resignation and wished him well in his endeavours.

Ostensibly, this is to enable Dr Afriyie Akoto concentrate on his presidential ambition.

Dr Afriyie Akoto is one of the NPP stalwarts eyeing the flagbearership position of the party for the 2024 elections.

Besides he and Mr. Alan Kyerematen, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, Mr. Joe Ghartey and Mr. Boagye Agyarko have all declared their intention to contest the flagbearership of the NPP

Meanwhile, the party is yet to come out with a date for the presidential primaries.

Speaking on the same show, Henry Nana Boakye, National Organiser of NPP, said a date will be set for the election “in accordance with our constitution.”