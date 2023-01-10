Energy Ministry denies signing deal with Genser Energy Ghana Limited

The Energy Ministry has dismissed reports that it has signed a deal with Genser Energy Ghana Limited.

The Ministry, in a statement, said the only deal signed with Genser is by the Ghana National Gas Company and the Ghana National Petroleum Commission which are on record.

“The Minister wishes to state emphatically that neither he nor anyone else acting on behalf of the Ministry has signed any contract with Genser.”

This comes after workers of the Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas) expressed disapproval of the Energy Ministry’s alleged deal with Genser Energy Ghana Limited.

They want President Nana Akufo-Addo to halt the much-talked-about gas supply agreement with the energy company.

The deal, the Ministry said, is being investigated by the Parliamentary Committee on Mines and Energy.

It added that the Ministry, Petroleum Commission and Energy Commission had investigated the matter and submitted a report to the President.

Under the alleged deal, 50 million standard cubic feet of raw gas will be supplied per day to Genser Energy.

But the Ghana Gas workers believe this agreement will spell doom for the survival of Ghana Gas and negatively affect the government’s vision of building a second gas processing plant.

This, according to the workers, is because they are unhappy with the way the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh is handling the issue of the concurrent existence of Genser Energy Ghana Limited’s Gas Condition Plant and Ghana Gas’ Gas Processing Plant Train 2.