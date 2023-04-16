A legal counsel to President Akufo-Addo says the public should disregard the claims by a gold trader exposed in Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia investigative documentary that Nana Akufo-Addo is his friend and lawyer.

Kow Essuman insisted that the President does not know the gold dealer and his cohorts.

In a tweet on Sunday, April 16, Mr Essuman stated that President Akufo-Addo has not been in private practice since 2000.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo’s law firm – Akufo-Addo, Prempeh and Co – has not also acted as lawyers for Alistair Mathias or Guldrest.

“The President has not been in private practice since 2000, neither has the President nor his law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh and Co, acted as a lawyer for this Alistair Mathias or Guldrest.

“The President does not know this Mathias or Guldrest. Ignore the spurious allegations,” he tweeted.

The gold trader exposed in Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia investigative documentary has alleged that President Akufo-Addo is his friend and lawyer.

Al Jazeera’s latest investigation, Gold Mafia, has uncovered a band of criminals driving gold smuggling and money laundering worth billions of dollars in Southern Africa.

However, those involved in this gold smuggling syndicate have business networks that stretch across the continent and operate in many other countries including Ghana.

Alistair Mathias, described by the investigative reporters as a financial architect who builds money laundering schemes for corrupt politicians, was approached by undercover journalists posing as Chinese criminals to help them launder money from China.

Speaking to the undercover reporters while trying to strike a deal, he alleged that President Akufo-Addo is his friend and was his lawyer too.

Alistair had earlier revealed that he has been smuggling $40 million worth of gold from Ghana monthly, which is $480 million worth of gold annually.

“Ghana’s president is a good friend of mine. In fact, he was my lawyer,” Mathias was recorded saying.