The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a change in the party’s parliamentary leadership with Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, as the new Minority Leader.

He replaces Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, who previously occupied the position.

Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, will also take over from Ketu North MP, James Avedzi Klutse as the Deputy Minority Leader.

Also, Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, who was also the Minority Whip, has been replaced with Adaklu MP, Kwame Governs Agbodza.

Meanwhile, Banda MP, Ahmed Ibrahim and Ada MP, Comfort Duyoe Cudjoe Ghansah, will maintain their positions as first and Deputy Whips respectively.

The changes were contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

In March 2021, then NDC General Secretary, now Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the party had initiated processes to change the leadership but that had to be halted due to certain issues that marred the 2020 general election.

