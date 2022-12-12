The largest opposition political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), held its women and youth leadership elections at the party’s 10th Women and Youth Conference at the University of Cape Coast on Saturday, December 10.

Though the conference was marred by violence, it ended with the party announcing the winners of the various national women’s and youth positions in the party.

The race for the position of national youth organizer in the party saw some stiff competition between the incumbent youth organizer, George Opare Addo, and Yaw Brogya Genfi, with Opare Addo winning by just 25 votes.

The incumbent Women’s Organiser of the party, Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, retained her position after beating Margaret Ansei Magoo by 433 votes to 362.

A total of 10 people contested the race for the position of the Deputy National Youth Organiser, including Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Ruth Dela Seddoh, Bright Nudokpo Honu, Sulemana Abdul Karim, Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Gombilla, Kabiru Ahmed, Eric Dadson, Pendilock Owusu Asare, Obed Opintan, and Jude Sekley.

The Deputy National Women’s Organiser position was contested by Abigail Akwabea Elorm Mensah, Felicia Dzifa, Jessie Adams, and Hajia Alijata Sulemana.

Below is the full list of winners of the NDC youth and women’s elections:



National Women’s Organiser – Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw







Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw is a former Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture from 2013 to 2017; Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing in 2009; and the former Member of Parliament for Tano South, in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana, from 2012 to 2017.



She has served in various positions in the NDC, including being a member of the NDC Manifesto Committee in 2008. She was the incumbent women’s organiser of the party.



1st Deputy National Women’s Organiser – Abigail Elorm Mensah







Abigail Akwambea Elorm Mensah was the 2016 parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Fanteakwa South constituency. She has been the party’s 1st Deputy Women’s Organiser since 2018.

2nd National Women’s Organiser – Felicia Dzifa Tengah

Felicia Dzifa Tengah is a member of the NDC Communications Team. This will be the first time she will be holding any national position in the party.



National Youth Organiser – George Opare Addo







George Opare Addo has been the national organiser of the party since 2018. He is a lawyer by profession. He was the Municipal Chief Executive of the Akuapim North Municipal Assembly in the Easter Region.



1st Deputy National Youth Organiser – Osman Abdulai Ayariga







Osman Abdulai Ayariga is a past president of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS). He is also a member of the communications team of the NDC.



2nd Deputy National Youth Organiser – Ruth Dela Seddoh





Ruth Dela Seddoh also retained her position, having served as the 2nd Deputy National Youth Organiser of the Party since 2018.