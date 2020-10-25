A 39-year-old police officer, Sgt Salihu Hifzullah, popularly known as Israel, has been crushed to death at Gomoa Manso check-point on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

Sgt Salihu, who is stationed at the Apam District Police Command was said to have died after a private truck, with registration number CR 319-11 heading from Mankessim towards Apam knocked him off the road.

According to Police, the suspect driver, Francis Akese, aged 50 was in the company of two others and upon reaching a section of the road near Greenfield Police Snap checkpoint, sped off without due care and attention.

Police say the victim sustained various degrees of injury and was rushed to Apam Catholic Hospital but died while receiving treatment.

The front nearside section of the vehicle has been damaged while the suspect driver has been detained and the accident vehicle impounded by the Apam Police Station for further investigation.

In an interview with Adom News, Apam District Police Commander, Dsp Moses Osakono who confirmed the incident to Adom FM’s Kofi Adjei disclosed the body has been conveyed from Apam Catholic Hospital to the Police Hospital morgue in Accra.