The Kasapin district police have ramped up security measures to address rising concerns over public safety in the area in the wake of recent suspected killings.

Reports of alleged murders have sparked fear among residents, prompting swift action from the police to restore calm and ensure the protection of citizens.

As part of the intensified security efforts, additional police personnel have been deployed to Kasapin to conduct regular patrols, surveillance, and checkpoints.

These measures aim to deter criminal activities, identify potential threats and apprehend suspects involved in the reported incidents.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by promptly reporting any suspicious behavior or information that could assist in ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, the District Pastor for Apostolic Church Ghana – Kasapin, Pastor Moses Adu Oppong appealed to NGOs, Kasapin natives, others, to help build befitting police station for the area to fight crimes.

He used the opportunity to inform the general public that now the community is well protected courtesy Ghana Police Service, therefore people can visit and embark on their business.

