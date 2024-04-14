The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sehwi Bodi in the Western North Region, Sampson Ahi, has strongly criticized the government’s recent announcement of a new farmgate price for cocoa, labeling it as unfair and inadequate.

In a strong-worded submission, Ahi expressed his discontent with the government’s decision, perceiving it as an injustice towards cocoa farmers.

Earlier this month, the government, through COCOBOD, raised the cocoa producer price from GH¢1,308.99 to GH¢2,070 per bag, representing a significant increase of 58.3%.

Despite the government’s assertion that the price adjustment was made in consultation with key stakeholders in the cocoa industry, the move has sparked widespread debate and criticism from various quarters.

Sampson Ahi echoed the sentiments of many farmers’ associations, political actors, and civil society organizations, who have raised concerns about the adequacy of the new cocoa price.

He pointed out that while the government claims to have consulted stakeholders, the actual price increase falls short of what is fair and reasonable, especially considering the current international market price of cocoa, which stands at GH¢8,100.00 per bag.

Asserting that farmers deserve better compensation for their hard work, Ahi called for an immediate review of the farmgate price to ensure that cocoa growers can benefit more from their labor.

He emphasized that under a NDC government, the cocoa producer price would have been set at a minimum of 70% of the international market price, providing farmers with a more equitable return for their efforts.

