Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew has said playing at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is more difficult than the Fifa World Cup.

The 32-year-old said this while addressing his playing teammates, President Akufo-Addo and the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif at a farewell dinner on Tuesday night ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

At the event, President Akufo-Addo charged the Black Stars to believe in the possibility of winning the AFCON title despite the daunting challenge of ending a 42-year title drought.

The Le Havre attacker, however, admitted how difficult it is to compete at the tournament due to the intensity but also assured that, they will remain united and compete well at the tournament.

“This tournament is even harder than the World Cup,” he said.

“We know that it is the hardest tournament, for me, in the world when it comes to fighting, determination, and energy so the only way we can do this is by being together and being united and for that Your Excellency, I can assure you that we are united and we want do it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have departed for Ivory Coast on Wednesday morning in an all-white stylish kaftan outfit.

Ghana is in Group B with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique. Ghana plays Cape Verde first on January 14.

