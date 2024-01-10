President Akufo-Addo has charged the Black Stars to go all out and make the country proud at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

He made these remarks at a farewell dinner on Tuesday evening in Kumasi.

Addressing the playing body, President Akufo-Addo tasked the team to stay committed and make themselves and the country proud.

“Go all out and make us proud,” he said.

“The country in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has made all the necessary arrangements that will ensure the team performs in Ivory Coast,” he added.

After an intense preparation, the Black Stars will depart for Ivory Coast later today for the tournament which kicks off from January 13 to February 11.

Ghana, who is seeking to end its 42-year AFCON trophy drought has been drawn in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

