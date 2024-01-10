The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has revealed the health pressures faced by public officers.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, on Wednesday, Mr. Afenyo-Markin shared his personal experiences.

He revealed that, in 2022, he suffered from a pulmonary embolism— a blood clot that affected his ability to breathe properly.

Again, in 2018, he battled pneumonia, leading to regular check-ups and hospitalisation.

The Effutu MP attributed these health issues to the intense pressures associated with his political responsibilities.

“Let me tell you that in 2018, I had pneumonia. I went to the hospital for regular checks and the doctor admitted me and in 2022, I suffered from pulmonary embolism. That sickness is not a child’s play and all is because of the pressure we go through as MPs” he said.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin expressed his belief that many individuals in public service encounter similar medical conditions due to the demanding nature of their jobs.

According to him, the strenuous responsibilities associated with public life, such as constant travel and round-the-clock work, takes a toll on one’s health.

The lawmaker noted that, elected officials often struggle to balance their professional commitments with personal relationships, as they are always on the move.

Describing the challenges of his role, the MP, who is running unopposed in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stressed the need for comprehensive health planning for public figures.

Afenyo-Markin justifies Kan-Dapaah’s Parliamentary ‘snub’

You can’t compare Mahama to Bawumia who is the future of Ghana – Afenyo-Markin

Sack Okyere Baafi for insulting Regional Minister – Former Chairman – Akufo Addo told