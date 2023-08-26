Raheem Sterling’s double and a goal from Nicolas Jackson gave Chelsea their first Premier League win under manager Mauricio Pochettino as they saw off Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling, who has started the season in excellent form, picked the ball up wide on the right and jinked his way through three players before firing into the bottom corner in the 17th minute.

The England winger then doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 67th minute when he scored from close range from a Malo Gusto cross.

Sterling was involved again as Chelsea got their third, sending a low cross into the area for Jackson to score his first goal for the club.

Luton, who are still looking for their first points of the season since being promoted from the Championship, caused Chelsea problems throughout the game but the Blues’ quality saw them take all three points.

Chelsea, who handed a full debut to their £100m signing Moises Caicedo, will be happy with the win but Pochettino will know they have much to work on as they were far from their best.

The match was not as one-sided as the scoreline suggests, and it needed a good save from Robert Sanchez to stop Luton levelling when the score was 1-0.

Ben Chilwell should have made it 2-0 before the two second-half goals from Sterling and Jackson but chose to pass instead of shooting when through on goal.