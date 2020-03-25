Mugeez and MzVee are set to trend after loved-up photos of them surfaced on social media where the female singer seeks comfort on the laps of the R2Bees act on a flight.

The female singer, who took a hiatus from the music space, looks happy in another photo where the two practice a new song they are set to release.

MzVee singing with Mugeez

Social media users cannot fathom how and when the two soothing-singers became close but the photos could tell they’ve been friends for a long time.

Mugeez and MzVee in cosy photo

Meanwhile, fans have applauded and further urged them to make their relationship public, saying they look good together.

Nonetheless, Mugeez, being aware of the talks on social media , posted a now-deleted photo with the caption:

But I Don’t Want To Break Ur Heart n they r already breakin tins… I beg break ma own b4 I go break am make we de break de go.

Mugeez posts photo of MzVee with a heartbreak caption

Thess are what some people are saying about the singers: