Photos of 83-year-old monarch exercising go viral

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III

An 83-year-old Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has been spotted exercising in his palace.

The photos making the round on Facebook show the monarch wearing a dark tracksuit and white cap while doing stretches and push-ups.