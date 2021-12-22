Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III

An 83-year-old Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has been spotted exercising in his palace.

The photos making the round on Facebook show the monarch wearing a dark tracksuit and white cap while doing stretches and push-ups. 

