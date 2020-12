Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi, the present Alaafin of Oyo, has been spotted working energetically on his punches despite his age.

In the video, shared on the internet, the traditional ruler was pictured rocking blue gloves, swaying his hands as he masters his punches as sidelined spectators watch and cheer him on.

Amidst the chaos and drama ongoing at the palace, the 82-year-old monarch chose to try his punch velocity to ensure it’s still intact having fun while at it.

Watch video below: