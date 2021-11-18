A video of young wife giving an 83-year-old Nigerian king a lap dance has gone viral on social media.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, was seen showing off his dancing skills with one of his queens on stage.

In the shared video, one of his young Oloris was spotted giving him a lap dance on stage at an event while cash rained on her.

The Alaafin has more than 10 wives, many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Some social media users expressed fear for the king due to the kind of dance which seemed too tasking for someone as fragile as him.

Others also revealed their curiosity over the level of attention young ladies give the king.

Watch video below: