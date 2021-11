The patrol team of the Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested one suspected armed robber with two others shot dead in an intelligence-led operation.

Reporting on their official social media accounts, the Ghana Police Service said it retrieved an AK 47 assault rifle when the team encountered an armed gang robbing traders on the Manso-Nkwanta Road.

“We will get these criminally minded people one after the other to make our communities safe,” the police said.