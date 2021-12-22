A Sekondi High Court has rejected an appeal by the embattled MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Afo Toffey, to amend her answer to a petition filed against her by one Joshus Emuah Kofie, a resident of Jomoro.

The petitioner is questioning the locus and eligibility of the legislator to have contested the Jomoro Parliamentary seat.

The court, presided over by Justice Dr Richmond Osei Hwere, struck out the application on grounds the legislator who is the applicant or respondent, had failed to comply with the court’s earlier order to exhibit proof of renunciation certificate as ordered by the court in its June 22, 2021 ruling.

The applicant/respondent acting through her counsel, however, filed for a stay of execution pending an appeal at the court of appeal.

The Court of Appeal, however, dismissed the stay of execution on grounds that no serious arguable point of law was demonstrated by the applicant.

The applicant failed to comply with the order but on August 10, 2021, filed an application to amend an answer in the petition brought against her.

In the ruling, Justice Hwere told the applicant that the non-compliance of a court order has various consequences but not limited to striking out an application.

According to the court, the applicant has grossly disregarded the court order to show proof of the renunciation certificate.

The court, however, struck out the application.