Grammy Award winner, Wizkid, has narrated how Wande Coal helped him when he was a budding artiste.

The ‘Essence’ crooner made this known during his recent performance at the Flytime Music Festival in Lagos.

“I remember when I was making my first single, Wande Coal was also there for me, made me sleep in his room when I had nowhere to go,” he said on stage.

His revelation has elicited different comments from fans.

@Shizzymatoto: One person he respects a lot in the industry is Wande.

@Shizzymatoto: One person he respects a lot in the industry is Wande.

Wizkid also performed on stage with Wande Coal, thrilling the crowd with the latter’s hit song ‘You Bad’.

