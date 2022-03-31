Ghanaians may soon have to pay for consultation services at retail pharmacies across the country.

Stakeholders are discussing plans to develop a policy around charges for services such as counselling, dispensing, among others.

The Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy (GNCoP) revealed this consultation fee policy and is expected to take effect from April 30, 2022.

In a press statement issued on March 23, 2022, the GNCoP’s National Executives explained that the Chamber will soon “require pharmacists in retail pharmacies to provide proof of professional liability insurance for the services they render on behalf of member companies as well as proof of their tax obligations to the state as professionals.”

The statement also highlighted some important matters of national importance to its members.

These include the expensive and stressful processes that the GNCoP goes through in transacting business with public institutions.

“GNCop has observed with concern the proliferation of various tender documents and fees that have made going business with public institutions cumbersome and expensive,” the statement said.

However, they proposed that standard tender documents and charges are discussed for a uniform form and fees to be adopted.