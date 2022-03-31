Head Coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, has been sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation [NFF].

A statement by the NFF on Thursday, March 31, reads: “Following the failure of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the erstwhile Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from that position with immediate effect.

“The NFF has in the meantime withdrawn the two-and-half years’ contract offered the coaches and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect.

“A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately.”

The sacked crew included ex-internationals like Emmanuel Amuneke and Joseph Yobo.

Eguavoen took charge of the Super Eagles before AFCON 2021, after former coach, Gernot Rohr, was sacked due to unsatisfactory performances during the first round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The former Super Eagles full-back, Eguavoen, initially stepped down after Nigeria’s Round 16 exit at the AFCON in Cameroon but was rehired to take charge of the final playoff round against Ghana.

Nigeria were eliminated by virtue of the away goal rule after drawing 1-1 at home in the return leg, with the first leg in Ghana ending goalless.