Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has revealed that the Chieftaincy Minister, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, was within the precincts of parliament during last Tuesdays proceedings.

This is after the North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa raised objections to the name of the Ahanta West MP registered as present during last Tuesdays proceedings.

The ranking member on the foreign affairs committee argued that the said MP was not present in the chamber.

But the Speaker observed that the bed-ridden MP was brought to Parliament in an ambulance and was within the Prescient’s of parliament.

He further insisted that his name being captured as present was accurate.

In response, the Speaker said, “I saw how Ahanta West MP and Chieftaincy minister, Ebenezer Kojo-Kum was brought to Parliament in an ambulance.”



There were suspicions that the Member of Parliament for Ahanta West, Ebenezer Kojo, was conveyed to Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, when the House was due to approve the controversial E-Levy today.



This suspicion is a result of the arrival of an ambulance in Parliament on the said day.



The scene that was captured on video shows a paramedic behind a wheelchair at the entrance of the ambulance.



Though the video is not long enough to show anyone being brought out of the ambulance, some persons have taken to social media to reveal that the Ahanta West MP, who has been bedridden for months, was the person on board.



However, the Speaker has confirmed that it was truly the MP who was in the ambulance though he was not spotted in the chamber.

Listen to the Speaker:

Wheeling of ailing MP to Parliament for E-levy passage: The inside story