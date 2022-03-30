Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has confirmed the presence of ailing Ahanta West MP, Ebenezer Kojo Kum in Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Kum who doubles as the Chieftrtaincy Minister has, for months, been down with ill health.

However, he was in the House on Tuesday to participate in proceedings for the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) Bill.

According to the Suame lawmaker, his colleague, despite his predicament, had expressed interest in being present when the passage of the bill is due.

“He decided long ago about this so three days ago, I went to his house to have a discussion with him and asked if he will be able to come and he told me he will even though I warned him that we wouldn’t want to risk his life.

“So we made arrangements and the family came to inspect. We asked that he goes to the clinic and come into the chamber once the proceedings begin and that was what exactly happened,” he explained on Accra-based Okay FM.

Mr Kum’s presence was crucial in securing the votes to approve or reject the E-Levy as Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta returned to Parliament to push for the passage.

The move has been heavily condemned by a section of Ghanaians and has been described as insensitive.

But reacting to the development, Mr Kyei Mensah Bonsu said it was the MP’s own decision.

He, however, dismissed claims that he was wheeled in an ambulance.

Listen to attached audio below for more: