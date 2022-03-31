The Ghana Mineworkers Union (GMWU) has cleared the air on some allegations leveled against them by the Extractive Industry Workers Union of Ghana (EIWUG).

Executives of EIGWU, an enterprise-based union, have accused GMWU of enslaving their members and restricting them from joining other unions.

Executive Director of EIGWU, Victor Asare Gyapong, believes that GMWU is refusing the members the necessary documentation to exit because of their selfish interest and the goodies that their executives enjoy from the members.

He added that some 500 junior staff of Newmont Ahafo and Akyem resigned to join EIGWU due to the maltreatment.

Reacting to the allegations in a press statement, GMWU tagged the “unguarded utterances and wild allegations” as “unfounded and only calculated attempts to dent the enviable image of the GMWU in order to further his parochial interest”.

GMWU added that the said Mr Victor Gyapong is a disgruntled member of the union and a one-time Secretary who failed on two different attempts after contesting the position of the National Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union.

“We want to state without any equivocation that the said Victor Asare Gyapong behind such media reports is only a disgruntled member of our union and a one-time local union Secretary of the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union in Newmont Ahafo who failed. Since his failed attempts, he has decided against every advice and caution to embark on a journey targeted at undermining the union’s united front including his failed attempt to appropriate the local union structures, members, and offices of the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union in Newmont Ahafo to himself.

“The Union said it will restrict any attempt by external bodies to foment trouble in the mining sector.”

GMWU has, therefore, decided to restrain itself from commenting on most of these wild allegations as some of the issues are in Court and also out of respect for the hardworking individuals and institutions who are working to ensure the promotion and maintenance of a serene industrial relations atmosphere so that the mining sector can continue to contribute to national development.

“The GMWU will, however, resist any attempt by any individual or group whose sole agenda is to create confusion or foment trouble in the mining sector just so they can further their self-seeking interest,” it said.