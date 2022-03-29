Black Stars have booked their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a 1-1 draw against Nigeria at Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The two rivals entered into the match after their first meeting ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday evening.

Otto Addo’s men needed to avoid a defeat to earn themselves a slot in Africa’s five slots to feature in the World Cup.



The Super Eagles were poised for a win from the break of the whistle and pinned Ghana back for most of the early exchanges.

However, after nine minutes, the Black Stars captain, Thomas Partey, through a link-up play with Gideon Mensah at the corner broke the deadlock after the Arsenal star struck a long range to stun the Nigerian goalkeeper.

Partey’s goal had almost quietened over 40,000 home crowd but a tackle on Ademola Lookman from Dennis Odoi handed the Nigerians an easy penalty after the referee was prompted to review the footabge of the incident.

Nigerian Defender, William Troost-Ekong, stepped up and sent Wollacott the wrong way, levelling the score on aggregate.

The Nigerian side had a chance to turn the game around when Osimhen beat Wollacott to find the net but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was disallowed for offside.

The second half took off and both teams tussled for a chance to qualify but the Nigerians couldn’t find a second goal after several chances.

With the rivals failing to do so, Ghana held on the record a massive 1-1 draw and has hence secured qualification to the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.