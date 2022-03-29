The Academy won’t take Will Smith’s Oscar after slap - Whoopi Goldberg

Will Smith is likely going to keep his Oscar statuette.

Whoopi Goldberg, who serves as the governor of The Academy’s Actors branch, explained on “The View” Monday that while Smith will suffer some consequences for slapping Chris Rock, losing the trophy won’t be one of them.

“We’re not going to take that Oscar from him,” she said, referring to his Best Actor win for “King Richard.”

“There will be consequences, I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s what they’re going to do, particularly because Chris said, ‘Listen, I’m not pressing any charges.’”

The Academy condemned Smith’s actions in a statement nearly one full day after the shocking moment.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith,” the statement read.

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

Smith, 53, apologized for the act of violence on Monday in a classic Notes app apology posted to Instagram, in which he said he was “embarrassed” for his on-stage antics.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” the Best Actor winner wrote.

“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about my Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

During Hollywood’s biggest night, Smith rushed the stage and slapped Rock, 57, for making a bald joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

“Embarrassed” Smith spent the night dancing and partying after his big win.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” Smith wrote in his statement. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Given how Smith spent the night partying and dancing with his wife, 50, at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar bash, it seems like he was less embarrassed and more elated by his victory.