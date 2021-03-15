Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has advised women on how to handle cheating husbands.

In a video shared on his page, the actor pointed out that women who abandon their homes on the basis that their husbands are cheating only are only copying white women.

He contended in the video that the white women they are copying are fond of going through several marriages in their lifetimes.

Using the Biblical Solomon who had many wives and concubines as an example, he advised that women married to cheating husbands do not leave their homes.

He said:

“If you think the husband is leaving the house to go and have an affair outside, put a packet of condom in his pocket. Psychologically, he’s gonna think, ‘this woman has my interest at heart’. If it is his intention to stray, he’ll pull himself together.”

In another video shared on the veteran’s page, he shared the story of how his parents met and got married.

According to him, his mother was 15 when she met and got married to his father who was almost 40.

Edochie said his mother had always been a shy person around his father and even after 10 children, she still remained shy around his father.