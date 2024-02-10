The Renal Patients Association of Ghana has issued a warning about loss of lives if Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) increases the cost of dialysis.

This concern stems from reports that, the hospital’s Renal Unit is grappling with a new debt of GH₵2 million, just three months after the government cleared a previous debt of GH¢4 million.

Dr. Owusu Sekyere, KBTH’s Director of Medical Affairs, revealed that current dialysis costs exceed GH₵720 per session, while patients are currently contributing only GH₵380.

According to the President of the Renal Patients Association, Baffour Kojo Ahenkorah, this significant gap in costs present a substantial financial burden for patients.

Mr. Ahenkorah said the financial strain already faced by Association members who are struggling to afford the existing dialysis costs.

In an interview on Citi FM, he expressed deep concern, stating that any increase in prices would be devastating for patients.

While acknowledging the financial challenges faced by the hospital, Ahenkorah urged the government to intervene urgently and find a solution.

He stated, “We anticipated this situation, although it has arisen sooner than expected due to the proposed increase from GH¢767.42 to GH¢380. Consequently, underrecovery was inevitable. However, this is the harsh reality. Even the current GH¢380 is unaffordable for many. The government needs to step in.”

He concluded with a plea, “…People will perish. Lives are at stake. We implore the government to take action.”

