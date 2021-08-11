Ghanaian musician, Patapaa Amisty, has asked rapper Amerado to be focused and refrain from dissing other musicians for clout in his recent diss song against rapper Obibini.

The One Corner crooner felt offended after Amerado said he is no longer relevant in Ghana’s music industry in his latest The Throne diss song targeting Obibini.

Taking to Twitter to register his displeasure, Patapaa said Amerado will take years to reach the milestone he has attained in the music industry.

He further advised Amerado not to get overly excited after Ghanaians lauded him for his recent ‘Tim Westwood’ freestyle in the United Kingdom (UK).

He wrote: Somebody tell @Amerado_Burner to stay in his lane and focus on climbing his own ladder cos it will take him more than a decade to get a hit song like my #OneCorner… That was a weak punch and not a diss… You suffer saa get some small hype aaa you dey come fool… Ghana we dey!

Meanwhile, social media has been inundated with reports of rappers Amerado and Obibini after the former jabbed the latter during a freestyle session with Tim Westwood in the UK.

Obibini took an offence to the jab where he replied with his Deceased song to cement his prowess as an ace rapper.

The battle line has been drawn but social media users are yet to settle on ‘who “murdered” who’ in this recent wave garnering attention by the second.