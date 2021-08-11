Two persons have been arrested as the Asokwa Police in Kumasi launch investigations into alleged suicide of a 10-year-old boy at Atonsu S-Line.

The body of the deceased, Paul Boateng, was discovered on Tuesday afternoon hanging on a nylon net tied to a ceiling fan in one of the bedrooms at the family’s house at about 3 pm.

The deceased’s elder brother, Yaw Akuoko Sarpong, returned from work to see him hanging on the rope at House Number Plot 39 Block E, Atonsu S-Line.

He lodged a complaint with the police at Asokwa who visited the crime scene.

Police found the deceased hanged on a ceiling fan with a nylon net and his feet on a mattress. A kitchen stool and a ladder were also found at the scene.

The body of the deceased has since been conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The death of Boateng, who lived in the compound house with his 70-year-old grandmother, has shocked residents.

Asokwa District Police Commander, Superintendent Christopher Mpianim who confirmed the incident says two suspects, whose names are withheld, but live in the same house with the victim, have been arrested.

According to him, police will rely on autopsy to determine the cause of death.

